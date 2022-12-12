Staff at the Ella Redkey pool say they are very excited and with good reason: The fundraising efforts for a pool upgrade are just $4,000 away from the goal of $150,000.
The Ella Redkey pool is going to get its first upgrade in more than two decades. Not since 1999 when the water slide was put in has the local pool staff planned a remodel this massive.
Funded completely by grants and private donations, Ella Redkey’s Capital Campaign began in October 2021. The fundraiser was launched to help finance improvements to the pool area such as a much-needed ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) walkway to allow greater access for all patrons to the pool and bathhouse.
“The projects are transformative,” said Brielle George, the pool’s former manager.
The remodel plan includes enlarging the current plaza and creating a walkway from the new pavilion to the pool deck. Improvements to the locker rooms also are part of the plan as is a replacement of the existing water slide.
So far, $95,000 has been raised through grants and $51,000 has come from donations by individuals and local businesses.
“We are extremely fortunate to have such a caring community that loves our outdoor, year-round pool facility,” said Hanna Cartlidge, the current pool manager. “Our Capital Campaign has been a huge success thus far with the help of many individuals in the community and local businesses. We could not have made this possible without the continual support of many wonderful people.”
The Klamath Falls City Council has committed to match the Capital Campaign’s goal of $150,000.
Donations can be made directly to the Capital Campaign at the Ella Redkey by cash, check or credit/debit card. Checks should be made payable to the Ella Redkey Pool and may be mailed to the pool at 1805 Main St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601. All contributions are tax deductible.