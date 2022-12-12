Pool 1

The current pavilion at Ella Redkey Pool is shown Nov. 29 in Klamath Falls.

 Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News

Staff at the Ella Redkey pool say they are very excited and with good reason: The fundraising efforts for a pool upgrade are just $4,000 away from the goal of $150,000.

The Ella Redkey pool is going to get its first upgrade in more than two decades. Not since 1999 when the water slide was put in has the local pool staff planned a remodel this massive.


