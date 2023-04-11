KPDRA new directors - Fred Simon, KID, and Tim O'Connor, KDD

Fred Simon, left, is sworn into his role as a director for Klamath Irrigation District while Tim O’Connor is sworn in simultaneously as a new director for Klamath Drainage District during the Klamath Project Drought Response Agency meeting Monday, April 10.

 Molly O'Brien/Herald & News

New directors were appointed to two local water distribution boards this week during the Klamath Project Drought Response Agency meeting Monday, April 10.

Fred Simon was sworn in as a director for the Klamath Irrigation District, alongside new Klamath Drainage District Director Tim O’Connor.

