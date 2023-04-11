Fred Simon, left, is sworn into his role as a director for Klamath Irrigation District while Tim O’Connor is sworn in simultaneously as a new director for Klamath Drainage District during the Klamath Project Drought Response Agency meeting Monday, April 10.
New directors were appointed to two local water distribution boards this week during the Klamath Project Drought Response Agency meeting Monday, April 10.
Fred Simon was sworn in as a director for the Klamath Irrigation District, alongside new Klamath Drainage District Director Tim O’Connor.
Full board in-tact, members of the DRA and partnering organizations discussed progress on an application for long-term, federal grant funding.
Pursuant to the Klamath Basin Water Supply Enhancement Act in 2000, the Bureau of Reclamation provides grant funding for Klamath Project DRA assistance programs. Throughout the course of a five-year period, $50 million is to be dispersed annually.
According to Paul Simmons, executive director of the Klamath Water Users Association (KWUA), federal funding will be allocated for the DRA’s No Irrigation program.
Grants awarded through this assistance program compensate eligible irrigators who have not received surface waters for at least half of the previous year.
DRA board members also reviewed financial reports and grant funding for the previous and current fiscal years during the meeting.
“We’ve conservatively estimated that there should be about $1.9 million left over [from the previous year], probably more than that,” DRA’s attorney Nathan Ratliff explained.