The National Center for Families Learning (NCFL) supports family success and well-being through education in the United States.
According to a press release, the NCFL’s Sharon Darling Innovation Fund is currently seeking proposals to develop and implement innovative programs, initiatives, products, processes or strategies aimed at significantly improving the status quo in family literacy, family engagement and family leadership.
The press release states that “support will be provided for programs and initiatives addressing the following objectives: increasing access to and the quality of educational opportunities for parenting adults and their families, increasing the number of families participating in literacy and learning activities, improving the learning outcomes for children and their parents, enhancing and increasing positive interactions between parenting adults and their children, developing the leadership skills of parenting adults and caregivers, and supporting and promoting the development of strong, positive relationships and engagement between families and schools or communities.”
Organizations including adult education programs, early childhood programs, childcare programs, out-of-school time programs and school districts may apply, according to the press release.
The maximum grant award is $30,000 to be used for up to 18 months. Applications are due May 1.