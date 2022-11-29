The Klamath County Clerk’s Office recently announced it is searching for residents interested in joining the county’s Border Relocation Committee.
The committee is the result of initiative petition K-20-5 which was filed with the Klamath County Clerk on May 27, 2020.
According to the Notice of Receipt of Ballot Title documentation with the county, the initiative asked whether a board should be “created to study state border relocation benefits for Klamath County citizens?”
The petition led to the creation of Measure 18-121, Border Relocation Board, which was passed by Klamath County voters May 17 with 79.31 percent of the vote.
According to the Ballot Title documentation, “Approval of this measure would mandate that the Chief Deputy Clerk of the County appoint three members to a Border Relocation Board that would meet three times annually to study and evaluate, then report, on the potential benefits of any border relocations between states, specifically Oregon and Idaho. The Board would meet three times a year. They would serve one year. They would serve without compensation.”
Measure 18-121 is part of the larger Greater Idaho project. According to greateridaho.org, “We promote the idea of creating a greater (bigger & stronger) Idaho so that conservative counties can become a part of a red state. We started from rural Oregon, but our movement now includes people of northwestern Oregon who welcome a new, smaller Oregon, as well as Idahoans, Californians, and Washingtonians.”
In the notice sent out Monday, Nov. 29 by the Clerk’s Office it says that any persons interested in being on the Border Relocation Board must apply by Thursday, Dec. 15.
“All applicants must answer all questions on the application or provide an explanation as to why the questions were not answered,” the Clerk’s Office notice states.