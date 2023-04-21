The City of Klamath Falls along with the Klamath Falls Downtown Association is still accepting applications for the downtown Seasonal Pedlet/Parklet Program available for businesses located within the Downtown corridor.
According to a press release, a pedlet is a temporary thoroughfare that allows a business to use the sidewalk as outdoor dining/retail space while providing a safe area for pedestrians to walk. The pedlet uses the area of one parallel parking space, is level with the sidewalk and is ADA compliant.
“The City of Klamath Falls has fabricated two pedlets in collaboration with Healthy Klamath and the Klamath Falls Downtown Association,” the press release states. “These structures are currently available and ready to install as early as May 2023. If interest exceeds current availability, the City may consider constructing additional pedlets, dependent on the number and quality of the applications received.”
According to the press release, the pedlets were first introduced downtown in 2021 and they were again put out in 2022. They were well-received and added vibrance to the Downtown area. If interested, there is the option available to apply to construct your own pedlet/parklet. Applicants are encouraged to provide as much detail and information as possible when applying to participate in the pedlet program.