The City of Klamath Falls along with the Klamath Falls Downtown Association is still accepting applications for the downtown Seasonal Pedlet/Parklet Program available for businesses located within the Downtown corridor.

According to a press release, a pedlet is a temporary thoroughfare that allows a business to use the sidewalk as outdoor dining/retail space while providing a safe area for pedestrians to walk. The pedlet uses the area of one parallel parking space, is level with the sidewalk and is ADA compliant.

Tags