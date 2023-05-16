The Klamath Project Drought Response Agency (KPDRA) is currently accepting applications for its 2023 No Irrigation Programs to provide financial incentives to local farmers and ranchers who normally water through the Klamath Project to align water supply and demand.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. June 16.
There are two programs:
(1) Qualified irrigators who do not apply irrigation water from any source to eligible Klamath Project lands from Nov. 1, 2022, to Oc. 31, 2023, may be eligible for Full Season Program Payments.
(2) Qualified irrigators who irrigated between Nov. 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023, but do not apply irrigation water from any source to eligible Project Lands from March 1, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2023, may be eligible for Partial Season Program Payments.
Eligibility criteria are set forth in detail in the Programs Policy. Applicants are asked to review the policy carefully as the criteria have changed from prior years.
For unirrigated lands, the KPDRA will make a determination regarding the amount of compensation per acre based, in part, upon the funding available to it from the Bureau of Reclamation and the number of eligible acres participating in the program(s).
The Programs Policy and additional information regarding the 2023 No Irrigation Program and the application process can be found at the KPDRA website, www.klamathwaterbank.com.