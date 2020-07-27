Teen arrested, accused of driving through crowd, killing 1ASTORIA (AP) — A teenager drove through a crowd in a rural area northwest of Portland, killing one person and seriously injuring three others early Saturday, authorities said.
Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Hunt Creek Rock Pit near Highway 30, at around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Matt Armstrong.
A group of people were gathered at the rock pit when a boy drove his vehicle through a crowd there before driving away from the area, Armstrong said.
Robert Betschart, of Rainier, Oregon, died from his injuries, according to Armstrong.
The juvenile teen was arrested on murder, felony vehicular assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and other charges and is being held at the Cowlitz County Detention Facility.
Investigators believe the gathering started in the evening hours Friday and lasted into the early morning hours Saturday.
Oakland protesters set fire to courthouse, smash windowsOAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A protest in Oakland, California, in support of racial justice and police reform turned violent when a small group of demonstrators wearing helmets and goggles and carrying large signs that doubled as shields set fire to a courthouse, vandalized a police station and shot fireworks at officers, authorities said.
About 700 demonstrators participated in what started as a peaceful march Saturday night but then some broke from the larger group and smashed windows, spray-painted graffiti and pointed lasers at officers, said Officer Johnna Watson, an Oakland Police Department spokesperson.
Several fires were set in the downtown area, including one at the Alameda County Superior Courthouse that was quickly contained. Demonstrators hurled rocks, ceramic paint-filled balls and frozen water bottles through windows at the courthouse, federal building and police building in a raucous night that was unlike peaceful marches that have taken place in the city in recent weeks, Watson said.
Police made several arrests but did not provide details. There were no immediate reports of injuries to protesters or officers or immediate cost estimates.
Inslee shuts indoor service at bars, restricts indoor diningSEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday he is tightening restrictions throughout the state in restaurants and bars, for weddings and funerals, and at gyms in a further effort to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“I care about businesses opening and people getting back to work, but public health and economic activity go hand in hand,” Inslee said. “If we let this virus get even more out of control, it will have devastating effects on our health and on our economy.”
The rate of disease transmission has been increasing around the state with a spike in transmission among people in their 20s spreading into all age groups, he said.
The changes mostly affect indoor activities where the risk of virus exposure could be highest, officials said. For restaurants, indoor dining will be limited to members of the same household and alcohol service must end at 10 p.m. Bars, taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries must close all indoor service, regardless of whether food is served, Inslee said. Those rules go into effect July 30.
Man indicted in fatal shooting of 3 people in PortlandPORTLAND (AP) — A man was indicted Monday in the July 17 shooting deaths of three people in Portland.
Brett Edward Pruett, 58, faces murder charges in the deaths of Tashia Cobb, Elmer Hughes III, and Lawrence Murphy, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Prosecutors said Pruett is accused of breaking into a house in Northeast Portland, where he used a gun to kill Murphy, 77. Pruett allegedly killed Cobb and Hughes during the same “criminal episode,” court documents said.
Murphy lived across the street from Pruett’s listed address in 2019, according to state records.
Pruett allegedly also used a gun to seriously injure a family or household member the day before the triple homicide, the district attorney’s office said.
Pruett is charged with 11 counts of murder with a firearm, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of burglary with a firearm, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of assault constituting domestic violence.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said a bail hearing date has not been scheduled. It wasn’t immediately known if Pruett has a lawyer to comment for him.