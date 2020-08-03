Sunday demonstrations in Portland described as peaceful
PORTLAND (AP) — Police reported another night of peaceful protests Sunday in downtown Portland, with no interaction between officers and protesters.
The relative calm outside a federal courthouse that’s become ground zero in clashes between demonstrators and federal agents had come after the U.S. government began drawing down its forces under a deal between Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and the Trump administration.
Sunday's demonstrations spilled out into the streets near Lownsdale Square park downtown, causing traffic for several hours, but by midnight a majority of the crowd had left the area.
Thursday and Friday’s protests, which attracted more than 1,000 people, were also peaceful.
Saturday was slightly different. A group of about two hundred marched from Laurelhurst Park in the evening to the Penumbra Kelly Building, where Portland police were stationed. Police said that people shined bright lights, flashed lasers and threw a glass bottle at the officers. Soon after, police declared an unlawful assembly.
Man arrested in failed kidnappings of women at coffee stands
SALEM (AP) — A man was arrested after police say he tried to kidnap women working at two drive-thru coffee stands, Salem Police detectives said Saturday.
Christopher Santibanez, 39, of Independence, visited two coffee stands in Salem around 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. July 25, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. In both instances, he approached the women, displayed a handgun and demanded the employee leave with him, police said.
Both times, the employees were able to get away from him and call police.
The Human Bean, another nearby drive-thru coffee shop, reported a man attempting to get into their business the same day. Police believe it was the same man. They identified him using community tips, photographs and surveillance video.
Santibanez was booked into Marion County Correctional Facility on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping and felon in possession, police said.
Boat passenger missing after mishap on Columbia River
PORTLAND (AP) — A man is missing after a boat he was in took a sharp turn and ejected two people into the Columbia River near the north end of Broughton Beach Park Sunday afternoon.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports emergency responders from Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol Unit, U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded to the location after the sheriff’s office received a report that the boat had crashed around 1:55 p.m. Sunday.
Witnesses saw the boat moving along the north end of Broughton Beach Park, when the driver made a sharp turn, causing the boat to rock suddenly and ejecting both the driver and a passenger into the water.
Witnesses went to help the men and the driver of the boat was rescued by a private boat. The passenger, however, did not resurface after he submerged.
He was not wearing a life jacket, officials said.
Responders searched the area by air, boat and underwater for several hours, but the man was not located.
Officials said the boat operator is cooperating with the ongoing investigation and impairment doesn’t appear to have been a factor in the incident.