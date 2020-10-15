At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, farmworker Carlos Ramirez didn’t take the virus risk too seriously. He treated it like something of a joke, he said, until it started infecting people he knew, including his family.
Now, Ramirez, who picks blueberries at a farm in Dayton, steadfastly urges everyone to wear a mask and think twice about spending time in person with others, including loved ones.
Ramirez is one of about 174,000 agriculture workers across Oregon whose work is considered essential, but who lack many of the protections guaranteed to other workers, increasing their chances of contracting COVID-19 and struggling financially.
“They’re stuck between a rock and a hard place. They’re essential workers, but their support resources are limited in terms of what they can be eligible for,” said Miriam Vargas Corona, executive director of Unidos Bridging Community, a Yamhill County group that advocates for Latinx residents.
Ramirez, who has also worked at vineyards and tree farms, said one of the major problems of working during COVID-19 is wearing a mask all day, especially in the outdoor heat. His employers provide masks and fire people who don’t wear them, because they imperil everyone’s safety, he said.
“I feel like I can’t breathe when I’m wearing a mask,” Ramirez, who is from Mexico, said in Spanish.
It’s possible to social distance in the field, and Ramirez said his employer added more hand- washing stations, but many still fear catching the virus. Sometimes people remove their masks, and their co-workers must gently remind them that wearing them is for their own good, Ramirez said.
Preliminary data from the COVID-19 Farmworker Study, a collaboration between farmworker-serving organizations and academics from Washington, Oregon and California, notes that in Oregon, 22% of surveyed farmworkers reported no changes to bathrooms and handwashing stations, and 20% said their employers did not supply masks.
The study also emphasizes the virus has disproportionately affected farmworkers, many of whom are Latinx people of Indigenous Mexican and Guatemalan backgrounds.
The Oregon Health Authority reports out of 33,000 total cases in Oregon, nearly 40% are among Hispanics, but Hispanic/Latinx people make up only 13.4% of the state’s population. Food packing and agricultural worksites consistently appear on the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly list of workplace outbreaks, including Yamhill County locations.
Maria Rocio Nambo, who has worked at a Dayton farm growing strawberries, apples and pumpkins, said in Spanish that social distancing in the field is possible because people are distributed among shifts, and it can even be pleasant working outdoors.
Working during the smoke from the recent wildfires that raised the air quality index to hazardous levels was an entirely different matter, though.
“They gave me a special mask, but I had a headache,” Nambo said. “I don’t smoke, but I imagine that’s what it’s like. It was awful.”
Nambo missed one day of work when the air was full of smoke, not an easy choice, she said, because workers aren’t paid when they miss a day. On the positive side, she said her boss reminded people their lives are worth more than anything they could earn.
Eva Galvez, a physician at Virginia Garcia Medical Center, a network of community health centers, treats many agricultural workers. Working in the smoke increases people’s risk of contracting chronic lung conditions, and it also makes them more susceptible to COVID-19, she said.
The smoke also caused many families to evacuate, and traveling and being forced to temporarily live with others also increases chances of contracting the virus, Galvez said.
Nambo began picking berries in July after she lost her job at a restaurant when it closed in March and was later sold. In yet another change, she recently quit her job at the farm so she could help her elementary-age daughter with distance learning.
“This has not only changed workers’ lives, but the life of the whole family,” she said.
Ramirez described a similar tension between safeguarding one’s health and paying the bills. If he became infected, he “wouldn’t want to stay at home, but it’d be really foolish of me to go to work. But it’d be hard to not go,” Ramirez said.
He described a situation at another work site in which an employee went home because they weren’t feeling well, but the employer never informed the others if their co-worker had tested positive for COVID-19.
“He only thought about his money and about his business. We didn’t matter to him,” Ramirez said. “I don’t think he’s the only one doing that.”
Vargas Corona said her organization works to connect people with the Oregon Worker Quarantine Fund of the Oregon Worker Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance to agriculture workers who lose income if they must quarantine.
The average agricultural worker’s salary is $24,200 per year, according to the Oregon Worker Relief Fund, which also provides financial support to those who don’t qualify for unemployment benefits and federal stimulus checks as a result of their immigration status. Many agricultural workers are also food-insecure, said Reyna Lopez, executive director of PCUN, Oregon’s Farmworker Union.
She noted about half the agricultural workforce is undocumented, meaning they are ineligible for most government benefits, including SNAP food benefits, Medicaid, Social Security and TANF — Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. They also cannot receive relief from FEMA in the wake of the wildfires, Lopez said.
Unidos has also distributed personal protective equipment and provided presentations about COVID-19 at work sites, sharing information about preventing the spread of the virus, education about contact tracing, and explaining financial resources available to those who contract COVID-19.
Much of the information about COVID-19 safety measures and resources is in English, a language many agricultural workers may not speak, Vargas Corona said, making the role of community organizations like Unidos critical. The Farmworker Study revealed about half the workers surveyed did not know about the Relief Fund.
Employers who would like to host these presentations for their employees can email info@unidosyamhillcounty.org.
“One day of work really makes a difference in their income. It means being able to pay your rent or buy your groceries or not,” Vargas Corona said. “A lot of folks are expressing fear of losing their job or retaliation, so in addition to the education about COVID, we also need to provide education about labor rights for workers.”
The Farmworker Study advocates for measures such as increasing safety-net support for farmworkers, enforcing existing anti-retaliation protections, strengthening OSHA worksite auditing and mandating employers include training in languages their workers speak.
Consumers can advocate for better working conditions for farmworkers, support local organizations that support them, and donate to the Oregon Worker Relief Fund, in addition to being mindful of where they buy food, Lopez said. She encourages consumers to seek out produce with the Equitable Food Initiative label, which means the grower has met certain standards for labor practices.
Galvez emphasizes that while COVID-19 is technically a healthcare issue, keeping essential workers as safe as possible from COVID requires a more systemic, multifaceted approach.
“As a physician, if I want to make a difference, I have to look at larger, systemic issues. We can talk about education and prevention, but it’s not going to work if you don’t have the policy,” Galvez said.
She also noted the mental health impacts of the pandemic on agricultural workers. They are experiencing anxiety and depression due to fear about catching the virus, losing loved ones to it and not being able to provide for their families. Virginia Garcia has a behavioral health team that provides telehealth appointments, but Galvez says more providers are needed to serve everyone.
“They have been marginalized, and we’re asking them to go to work every day, so that we can have food and we can continue to have the things that we need, but yet they don’t have the systems in place so their families can be healthy,” Galvez said.