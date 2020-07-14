Man dies in logging accident in Josephine County
GRANTS PASS (AP) — A 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a rolling log in southwest Oregon, authorities said.
Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11 a.m. Sunday to a remote area West of Picket Creek, where they found Cody Anderson dead, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Anderson had been hit “by a rolling log which he was cutting with a chainsaw,” officers said, based on information at the scene. No further details were provided.
The logging crew, Rural Metro Fire, AMR and the Sheriff’s Office recovered Anderson’s body.
Portland students won’t have in-person full-time classes
PORTLAND (AP) — Portland Public Schools has set a tentative Sept. 14 start date for the 2020-21 academic year, but the state’s largest district will only have students attend in-person classes two days per week, if at all.
Students and families should be ready to go online beginning Sept. 2, as teachers will offer individual consultations and technology checks, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
“It is important that our students, families, and employees understand that we will only reopen school buildings if public health experts say it is safe to do so,” district officials wrote over the weekend. “If we are not able to safely open ... all teaching and learning for every student will take place virtually.”
Under the proposed reopening plan, educators will spend two weeks training in how to use online learning tools and helping students and their families adjust to long-term distance learning.
If in-person learning is OK’d, classes from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade will be split into two cohorts with one group attending class on Mondays and Tuesdays while the second group attends Thursdays and Fridays. Each group will attend classes virtually on the two days they are not in the buildings.
Portland Public Schools is also developing a full-time distance learning program for families who opt to keep their children home. District officials say all students may need to move back to digital learning if coronavirus cases spike.
The district is considering cutting high schoolers’ course loads in half.
Police no longer looking for motorist who killed toddler
MILWAUKIE (AP) — The search has been called off for the car that fatally struck a toddler on a Milwaukie residential street, police announced Monday night.
An unknown vehicle struck and killed a two-year-old boy, Jack Barrett, on the afternoon of July 2 when he opened the door of his grandparents’ house on Southeast Wichita Avenue and wandered into the street.
Police on Monday night said they had ended the search because they’ve determined the vehicle likely did not sustain much damage in the collision and the driver may not have been aware of what happened.
They also said the child’s autopsy indicates that speeding was not a factor in the crash, but said after feedback from the community, the city decided to reduce the speed limit on Wichita Avenue from 25 miles per hour to 20.
Police did not indicate whether they had more information about what factored into the crash, or whether they have identified any possible drivers.