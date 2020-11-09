Gov. Brown disbands joint Portland security command
PORTLAND (AP) — Citing a weekend of mostly peaceful protests and demonstrations, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Sunday rescinded an executive order that put state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police under a unified command structure in Portland to handle election-related unrest.
Brown’s order had authorized the use of the Oregon National Guard to help local law enforcement if necessary.
“I would like to thank Oregonians for expressing their free speech rights largely through joyful celebrations yesterday,” Brown said in a statement.
After polls closed Nov. 3, protesters in Portland smashed windows at businesses and hurled objects at officers. Police arrested at least 10 people and seized firearms, ammunition, fireworks, body armor and gas masks from people who were arrested.
In Salem, the state’s capital, officers arrested at least four people Saturday for minor assault, unlawful weapons or disorderly conduct charges after small confrontations between dueling demonstrators.
“I am aware that there were some confrontations between opposing groups in Salem yesterday. Whether you voted for the current President or the President-elect, we are all Americans,” Brown said Sunday.
Brown’s order had put law enforcement agencies under the joint command of the Oregon State Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department.
Oregon man arrested in 2004 killing of Arkansas woman
MELBOURNE, Ark. (AP) — An Oregon man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killing of a 22-year-old Arkansas woman who was found dead more than 15 years ago.
William Miller, 44, was arrested Saturday night in Lane County for the 2004 killing of Rebekah Gould, Arkansas State Police said Monday.
Miller had been in the Philippines for “an extended stay” and was arrested after investigators learned he had returned to the United States, authorities said.
At the time of Gould’s death, Miller had been living in Texas but was visiting Izard County, Arkansas, state police said. Gould’s body was discovered on a hillside off a highway near Melbourne, about 95 miles north of Little Rock.
Miller remained jailed Monday pending an extradition hearing, and it was unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Street racing: Portland police make arrests, tow cars
PORTLAND (AP) — Authorities say 14 people were arested and 16 cars were towed after street racers took over multiple streets in Portland on Sunday night.
KOIN reports that some of those arrested were from California and Washington.
Portland police said more than 400 vehicles gathered for a speed racing event about 8 p.m.
Street racing has been an ongoing problem in Portland over the years and increasingly recently.
“Addressing these crimes has been challenging and resource intensive,” police said in a statement. “With additional resources available, PPB was able to be more effective in addressing the problem.”