Man convicted of murdering 2-year-old girl resentenced
ASTORIA (AP) — A Seaside man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter has been resentenced after his murder convictions were overturned by the Oregon Court of Appeals.
To avoid a retrial, Randy Roden’s counsel and prosecutors agreed to a first-degree manslaughter guilty plea, the Astorian reported.
Roden, 32, was resentenced Friday to 20 years in prison from when he was arrested in December 2014. The murder charges for which he was convicted in 2016 were dismissed.
Roden was sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison in 2016 after a jury found him guilty of murder by abuse, felony murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal mistreatment in Evangelina Wing’s death and the abuse of her two brothers.
The Court of Appeals, however, ruled that during the trial the prosecution failed to present an adequate scientific foundation for expert testimony on bite marks found on the children.
District Attorney Ron Brown, who prosecuted the case, said the state made the deal based on many factors, including a lapse in time since the crime, holes in the investigation — particularly with the autopsy of Wing — and the uncertainty of another trial.
Prosecutors said the children were tortured, sexually abused, burned, bitten and caged in the Seaside apartment their mother, Dorothy Wing, shared with Roden.
Dorothy Wing pleaded guilty to manslaughter and criminal mistreatment and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, a reduced sentence agreed upon in return for her testimony against Roden.
Portland man sentenced in attack near summer protest
PORTLAND (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for beating the driver of a truck that crashed near an August protest in downtown Portland. The incident inflamed tensions that were already high over near-nightly racial justice protests and drew even more national attention to the city.
Marquise Love pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and felony riot and was sentenced Monday, according to a statement from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Love was captured on video chasing the truck’s driver and knocking him unconscious on Aug. 16 as a protest unfolded nearby. The video of the attack circulated widely online but it’s still unclear exactly what led up to the incident.
Love was identified by police and turned himself in several days after the attack. He has since expressed “genuine remorse” and apologized to victim Adam Haner, according to prosecutor Mike Schmidt. Haner agreed to the terms of Love’s plea deal, Schmidt said.
“The video of this assault is violent and shocking. It outraged our community and nation. We are fortunate that the victim’s injuries were not as severe as it first appeared they may have been,” Schmidt said. “This is a proper resolution. Marquise Love is accepting responsibility for his actions and the punishment.”
Haner spent several days in the hospital recovering and still suffers from neck pain and numbness in his right arm, according to a video he posted on a fundraising page last month.