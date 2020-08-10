Washington apple crop projected to be larger than 2019
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — This year’s Washington state apple crop is expected to be slightly larger than the 2019 crop.
The Washington State Tree Fruit Association estimates the 2020 crop will total 134 million standard forty-pound boxes of fresh apples. That’s just above 2019’s total of 133.9 million boxes.
Harvest is just getting underway in the nation’s top apple producing state, and will continue into November.
For the second straight year, Gala will be the most numerous variety at 23%. Red Delicious is projected at 17%, followed by Fuji at 14%, and Granny Smith and Honeycrisp at 13% of total production.
This year, the new Cosmic Crisp is forecast to come in at 1.2% of the total crop.
The association says organic apple production is forecast to be 16% of the total, or 21 million boxes.
The forecast is based on a survey of association members, and represents a best estimate of the total volume of apples that will eventually be packed and sold on the fresh market.
Deal would bar Seattle police from targeting some people
SEATTLE (AP) — The city of Seattle has agreed that a court order should bar police from targeting journalists, legal observers and medical personnel with crowd weapons during protests.
The city also has agreed that the order should bar police from using the declaration of a riot as justification for indiscriminate force at protests, The Seattle Times reported Monday.
Officials for Washington’s largest city made those concessions in an agreement filed jointly Monday with lawyers for protesters who are suing Seattle over allegedly allowing the police to use unnecessary violence in controlling and suppressing crowds.
For now, the lawyers will drop a request that the judge in the case hold the city in contempt of court.
Monday’s order is arguably “the most comprehensive in the country, protecting journalists, legal observers, and medics from police abuses during protests,” said David Perez, a lawyer for plaintiffs in the case.
Black Lives Matter Seattle King County and a number of individual plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in June, contending the city had deprived protesters of their constitutional rights by using chemical agents such as tear gas and projectiles such as blast balls to crack down on demonstrations sparked by the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and of other Black people.
2 injured when boat explodes on Columbia River
PORTLAND (AP) — Two people have been injured in an explosion aboard a boat on the Columbia River along the Washington-Oregon border.
KOIN-TV reports a Vancouver fire boat responded to reports of the explosion shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday. Emergency crews extinguished the blaze on the 19-foot ski boat and burning fuel that was on the water.
The two victims suffered burns and other injuries that were not considered life threatening.
The cause was under investigation.