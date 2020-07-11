Sutherlin man arrested on suspicion of sex crimes involving a minor
A Sutherlin man was arrested Thursday and accused of sexually abusing a young girl for multiple years, according to the Sutherlin Police Department.
In February, police received a report that Cory Lee Bernhardt, 35, had been repeatedly abusing a young girl who he knew personally. During the ensuing investigation, detectives determined that Bernhardt could have started sexually abusing the young girl between 2015 and 2018, when the victim was between the ages of 4 and 7, according to court documents.
The victim told police Bernhardt would sometimes abuse her at night, or in his truck while taking her on trips to the park, the store, or the safari.
Sutherlin police, in conjunction with the Southern Oregon High-Tech Crimes Task Force, seized hard drives, phones and computers that Bernhardt owned and found a folder than held pornographic photos of the young victim, according to police.
On Thursday, just after 10 a.m., officers met up with Bernhardt at his business in Sutherlin, Pirate Glass Smoke Shop, and arrested him on suspicion of three counts of first-degree sodomy, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and three counts of encouraging child sexual abuse.
Two of those charges are Measure 11 crimes that hold mandatory minimum prison sentences. First-degree sodomy carries a minimum prison sentence of 100 months, and first-degree sexual abuse carries a minimum prison sentence of 75 months upon conviction.
Police: Arrest made after hammer attack on federal officer
PORTLAND (AP) — Police in Portland say a person has been taken into custody after hitting a federal law enforcement officer in the head and shoulder with a hammer.
Police say federal officers responded from inside the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building on Friday evening to someone using a hammer to create a hole in the door.
Authorities didn’t release details about any injuries to the officer.
Police on Twitter posted a photo of what appeared to be a 16-inch sledgehammer.
Police also say they took into custody several people accused of pointing lasers into the eyes of federal officers.
Authorities say that otherwise protests on Friday were generally peaceful.
School district committee member resigns over racist remarks
WEST LINN (AP) — A West Linn school district committee member has resigned after making racist comments during a podcast, the district said Friday.
Doris Wehler, who has served on the Long Range Planning Committee for the district since 2001, was asked to resign after her comments on a podcast called “The Horrible Deplorable Show," The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
During the 68-minute podcast, Wehler said “some rioters and Antifa need to be killed” for tearing down statues and monuments. She questioned why Spanish was taught in schools, saying immigrants to the United States should learn English and asked, “How do we get the Black community to stop having babies that have no fathers?” in a discussion about violence in the Black community.
Andrew Kilstrom, a district spokesman, said such comments would not be tolerated.
“West Linn-Wilsonville is a school district that is rooted in equity; committed to eliminating both overt and systematic racism in our schools and in our communities,” he said.
In a statement to KOIN, Wehler defended her comments. “I made it very clear that the government should stop the looting and violence by any means necessary and I do not regret that statement,” she said.
Search finds zero wolves in South Cascades
SALEM (AP) — A two-year search for wolves in Washington’s South Cascades has found none, a scientist said Wednesday.
Researchers tested the DNA of thousands of scat piles sniffed out by dogs. Many piles looked like wolf droppings, but all turned out to be from dogs, said Samuel Wasser, director of the University of Washington’s Center for Conservation Biology.
If wolves are in the South Cascades, they are lone wolves, he said.
“There’s no way there’s an established pack,” he said. “We would have picked that up.”
State lawmakers funded the study in part to learn how far west and south wolves have advanced in Washington. Recovery won’t be complete until at least four packs are producing pups in the South Cascades, according to the state’s wolf plan.
Washington had at least 145 wolves at the end of 2019, according to a combined count by Fish and Wildlife and the Colville Tribes. Wolves are on the state endangered species list and federally protected in Western and Central Washington.
Most of Seattle council pledges to support police defunding
SEATTLE (AP) — A majority of Seattle City Council members say they agree with a proposal by advocates to defund the police department by 50% and reallocate the dollars to other community needs.
Council members Lisa Herbold, Dan Strauss and Andrew Lewis added support Thursday to a road map set out by Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now, The Seattle Times reported.
They joined colleagues Tammy Morales, Kshama Sawant, Teresa Mosqueda and M. Lorena González, who previously backed the idea and promised quick action.
That means seven of nine council members support the idea, though they have yet to say how they intend to make the cuts.
Mayor Jenny Durkan has asked the council to slow down and has not backed a 50% decrease.