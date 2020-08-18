Federal judge upholds $925M damages verdict in robocall case
PORTLAND (AP) — A federal judge has upheld a $925 million damages award in a class-action case against a Michigan-based marketing company that a jury in Portland found had conducted unlawful telemarketing practices.
ViSalus Inc. placed almost 2 million recorded robocalls to people across the country offering deals on weight-loss products, dietary supplements and energy drinks, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Lori Wakefield, a Molalla woman who had once been a promoter for the company, brought the suit, arguing the outfit’s prerecorded calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.
Each violation called for a $500 penalty, and a jury in April 2019 determined the company made 1,850,436 unlawful automated calls.
U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon found the award was based on simple math.
“The jury found that ViSalus committed a stratospheric number of TCPA (Telephone Consumer Protection Act) violations. It is no surprise that the TCPA’s constitutionally valid minimum penalty of $500 for each violation has catapulted ViSalus’s penalty into the mesosphere,” Simon said in his opinion.
Attorney Benjamin G. Shatz, representing ViSalus, argued the damage award was “absurd” and would be the “death sentence” for ViSalus. He urged the court to reduce the damages to less than a dollar per call, “to pass Constitutional muster.”
The judge dismissed that argument.
Mercy Corps CEO named after ex-CEO resigned under pressure
PORTLAND (AP) — Mercy Corps has a new CEO, replacing a leader who resigned last year over the international relief agency’s handling of credible child abuse accusations against one of its founders.
Tjada D’Oyen McKenna will start Oct. 15, the Portland-based Mercy Corps announced Monday. “Mercy Corps is rightly recognized around the globe for innovative, bold responses to the world’s toughest challenges,” McKenna said in a statement.
Mercy Corps has workers in more than 40 countries and reaches 29 million people a year with its aid programs. McKenna has served as chief operating officer for the international nonprofits CARE and Habitat for Humanity International, Mercy Corps said in a news release. She also has specialized in addressing food security and world hunger in work for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the U.S. government, Mercy Corps said.
She replaces Neal Keny-Guyer, who had led Mercy Corps since 1994, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Keny-Guyer resigned in October after an Oregonian/OregonLive investigation found Mercy Corps executives knew co-founder Ellsworth Culver had been credibly accused in the 1990s by his daughter of sexual abuse when she was a child but allowed Culver to continue in a top role for over a decade. Culver died in 2005.
Police identify suspect who died by suicide in standoff
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Portland police have identified the suspect who died by suicide in a standoff with law enforcement in Hazel Dell, Washington on Thursday.
Police say Ryan Michael Allen, 29, was wanted in connection to the shooting death of James Richard Greenwood, 24, and the wounding of another person in an incident that occurred on Wednesday in Portland. The second person was not identified and is expected to survive, The Columbian reported.
On Thursday, Portland police obtained an arrest warrant for Allen and attempted to serve it near his place of employment in Hazel Dell.
When members of the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT Team arrived, Allen fled to a nearby building and barricaded himself inside a bathroom. A standoff ensued shortly afterward.
Crisis negotiators attempted via phone to convince Allen to surrender. He refused and shot himself, police said.