Fire Truck

Klamath Community College’s Baxter the Badger mascot helps guide an antique 1949 fire truck into its new home at the entrance of the still-under-construction KCC Apprenticeship Center.

 KURT LIEDTKE/Special to the Herald & News

A 1949 fire engine, restored to pristine condition, is on permanent display at the entrance of the soon-to-be-completed Klamath Community College Apprenticeship Center.

Relocated on Wednesday, Feb. 15, by a team of Klamath County Fire District 1 (KCFD1) firefighters, along with KCC Fire Science staff and KCC employees, as well as some assistance from Baxter the Badger, the school’s mascot; the historic fire engine was moved into a prominent display inside the main entrance of the Apprenticeship Center.

