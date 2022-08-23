PROSPECT — An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a thief who broke into an Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) lookout tower in the Prospect area last week.

The suspect, Chad Allen McPherson, 30, of Prospect, was indicted Tuesday, Aug. 23 by a Grand Jury and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. McPherson is lodged in the Jackson County Jail and due to a parole violation for felon in possession of a firearm is not eligible for pre-trial release.

