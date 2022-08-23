Every summer since 1986, the Klamath Tribes have reserved the fourth weekend of August to celebrate when the Klamath Tribes Restoration Act was passed into law, restoring federal recognition of the Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin (Paiute) tribes.

The Restoration Celebration returns this weekend for its 36th year and invites the public to join in the traditional festivities. Following pandemic shut downs, the community celebration this year is back in full-swing, hosting family-friendly events all weekend long, under the banner of “Revitalize Our Spirit.”