Four regional national parks and monuments — Crater Lake National Park, Lava Beds National Monument, Lassen Volcanic National Park and Whiskeytown National Recreation Area — have reached an agreement to honor each other’s annual passes beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The agreement will allow visitors to access all four parks through the purchase of a single annual pass at one of the four parks.

The cost of the annual passes is being revised to allow visitors unlimited entry for one year with a valid park pass to these four National Park Service sites while only having to purchase one annual pass. The cost will be the same as the current Crater Lake, Lassen Volcanic, and Whiskeytown annual park pass, or $55, but a $10 increase to the current $45 Lava Beds yearly pass. Starting in 2024, a single multi-park pass will be created and available at each of these park sites.


