Four regional national parks and monuments — Crater Lake National Park, Lava Beds National Monument, Lassen Volcanic National Park and Whiskeytown National Recreation Area — have reached an agreement to honor each other’s annual passes beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The agreement will allow visitors to access all four parks through the purchase of a single annual pass at one of the four parks.
The cost of the annual passes is being revised to allow visitors unlimited entry for one year with a valid park pass to these four National Park Service sites while only having to purchase one annual pass. The cost will be the same as the current Crater Lake, Lassen Volcanic, and Whiskeytown annual park pass, or $55, but a $10 increase to the current $45 Lava Beds yearly pass. Starting in 2024, a single multi-park pass will be created and available at each of these park sites.
People with a 2022 annual pass at Lava Beds will continue to be able to use their pass for entry into Lava Beds and Crater Lake for as long as that pass is valid. Beginning Jan. 1, the passes will also be honored at Lassen Volcanic and Whiskeytown. As of Jan. 1, the cost for purchasing an annual pass will be $55.
Entrance fees are not charged to persons younger than 16 years or holders of the Interagency Annual, Senior, Access or Military Passes. Interagency Passes, which are honored at most federally managed land units, remain at $80 annually, for the Interagency Annual Pass, $20 for the Senior Interagency Annual Pass, $80 for the Senior Interagency Lifetime Pass, and free for Access, Military, and 4th Grade Student Passes. The passes may be obtained at any of the four participating parks.
The current National Park Service fee program began in 1997 and allows parks to retain 80 percent of the funds collected. The remaining 20 percent goes into a fund to support park units where fees are not charged.