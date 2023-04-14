The Bureau of Reclamation recently announced the Klamath Project water allocations will total 285,000 acre-feet this season, nearly four times the amount allocated the past three years.
Reclamation Deputy Regional Director Jeff Payne made the announcement during the annual Klamath Water Users Association (KWUA) meeting Thursday, April 13.
“Reclamation announces $13 million for drought resilience ecosystem enhancement and groundwater monitoring in the Basin,” Payne said. “The project allocation includes 215,000 acre-feet from Upper Klamath Lake, 35,000 acre-feet from Gerber and 35,000 acre-feet from Clear Lake Reservoirs.”
The Drought Response Agency will received $9.85 million of those funds “for contractors who received a reduced water allocation.”
Payne acknowledged many of those in attendance had approached him with a number of questions and concerns.
“I’ve heard from a number of you already tonight how difficult it is at times to see progress, but I wanted to assure you that our staff is dedicated to the mission,” Payne said. “We have this moment in time to have an allocation in part because of the last six months of painstaking discussions about how to operate for ESA (Endangered Species Act) over the winter.”
“That led to the reduction of flows below Iron Gate that were there for salmon that came at the risk of dewatering reds,” Payne said, “which posed a very real optical and easily quantified impact.”
These outcomes led to the ongoing litigation against Reclamation that was filed by the Yurok Tribe, which has the potential to further limit water resources.
Members of the agricultural community have suffered greatly the past three years due to ongoing drought conditions.
U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.), who represents the first and largest congressional district of Northern California, was the featured guest speaker at the event.
LaMalfa serves on numerous, relative committees from his seat in Congress, fulfilling the role as chairman of General Farm Commodities and Credit and as a committee member on the Water Resources and Environment subcommittee.
“LaMalfa is a strong voice for the northern state’s agriculture and resource-based economy,” Modoc County board member Geri Byrnes said.
“What needs to be gotten through people’s heads is that, without … the Klamath Project, hundreds of thousands of acre-feet (of water) … would not have existed in that capacity had (the Klamath Project) not been in place,” LaMalfa said.
Those waters, the congressman said, is what is used for the annual flushing of Klamath River, a process that increases survival rates of endangered species of fish.
“Not all water is fish water,” LaMalfa said. “Indeed agriculture is kind of important, so we’ll keep the battle up on our end back east … so keep hanging in there.”
The congressman said he carries a poster of local crops whenever he’s on the congressional floor.
“This is a time in this country where food prices are through the roof,” LaMalfa said. “If these crops aren’t grown in this part of the country, then Americans won’t have them. Ninety-plus percent of these crops are grown out here. We don’t get them elsewhere in the country. People aren’t going to have them on their tables.”
Klamath Project Drought Response Agency (DRA) Chair Marc Staunton spoke briefly during the meeting.
Staunton expressed his surprise that the DRA was necessary at the meeting, given the “190% snowpack we have this year.”
The chair also announced the DRA has submitted an application to the Bureau of Reclamation in pursuit of $9.8 million in grant funding for drought relief for irrigators.
In the closing statement, KWUA Vice President Jeff Boyd shared his gratitude for the work done by all the organizations working to improve water provisions in the Basin.
“About a year ago, I used to drive around saying, ‘I wonder what the geniuses are doing to me today,’” Boyd said. “And guess what, I found out they’re doing a lot. They’re working really hard, and they don’t get a lot of credit.”
Boyd also urged irrigators to not “be afraid to hold their feet to the fire” and ask their irrigation district representatives the questions they have.
In closing, Boyd had a message to impart upon the greater community.
“KWUA and the Bureau of Reclamation want people to know that we are willing to work with anybody and everybody,” Boyd said. “We want to find good solutions to bad problems. I’m talking anywhere in the Klamath water system — from the head waters to the tail end.”