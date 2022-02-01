Supreme champion bull and champion halter bull, consigned by Country Inn Cattle Co., was bought by Craig and Maria Sharp, of Montague on Saturday. The bull was one of 110 sold at the 61st Annual Klamath Bull Sale.
After a pared down version last year, the Klamath Bull Sale returns to the Klamath County Fairgrounds this week with a full slate of ranching-related events.
The event schedule — which features everything from stock dog trials to barrel racing — kicks off Thursday and will continue through the weekend.
Saturday will of course feature the 62nd Annual Bull and Replacement Heifer Sale and a ticketed Ranch Rodeo that night. The rodeo returns Sunday morning to round out this year’s festivities.
As always, the sale will continue to be a fundraiser for the Klamath County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen’s Scholarship Program — which provides scholarship funds to local youth working toward their degrees.
Plus, along with all the events, a Western Trade Show kicks off every day at 9 a.m.
Thousands typically attend the event which attracts buyers from throughout the Klamath Basin, Oregon and surrounding states. Last year’s pandemic edition, which lacked many of the events like the ranch rodeo and stock dog trials, brought in about 4-500 people but still accumulated $452,000 in gross sales.
Full schedule
Thursday
7 a.m.: Stockdog handler’s meeting — Event Center
7:30 a.m.: Stockdog trials — Event Center
9 a.m.: Weigh in bulls — Bull Barn
Noon: CattleWomen’s Silent Auction Opens
1 p.m.: BQA, Beef Quality Assurance Class — Blue Building, Hall 2
4 p.m.: Stockdog trials — Event Center
6 p.m.: Calcutta Stockdog
6:30 p.m.: Stockdog Finals
Friday
8 a.m.: Youth reining/boxing, snaffle class, bridle class, ranch horse class — Event Center
9 a.m.: Grade and sift bulls and heifers — Stilwell Arena