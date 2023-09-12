“Redwood Sunshine” by Lauren Forcella.
“Splendor in the Aspens” by Judy Phearson.
“Owyhee Twilight” by Janice Druian.
“Old Friend” by Don Prechtel.
The Favell Museum is celebrating its 51st annual art show and sale starting this Friday.
The famed Klamath Falls museum is renowned for its impressive collection, making it “one of the three best such museums in the United States” according to America’s Byways magazine.
