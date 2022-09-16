Otis Day, left, and Dick Peterson get Toga-clad dancers ready for a dance off during a screening of "Animal House" on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Ross Ragland Theater. The screening was the opening-night event of the Klamath Independent Film Festival.
Dan Reid, center, was announced the winner of the dance off judged by Dick Peterson, left, and Otis Day, right, on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Ross Ragland Theater. The dance off happened during a screening of "Animal House" that was the opening event of the Klamath Independent Film Festival.
Katherine Wilson and Dick Peterson discuss the making of "Animal House" during the opening night of the Klamath Independent Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Emily Hanson/Herald & News
Otis Day, left, and Dick Peterson get Toga-clad dancers ready for a dance off during a screening of "Animal House" on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Ross Ragland Theater. The screening was the opening-night event of the Klamath Independent Film Festival.
Emily Hanson/Herald & News
Dan Reid, center, was announced the winner of the dance off judged by Dick Peterson, left, and Otis Day, right, on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Ross Ragland Theater. The dance off happened during a screening of "Animal House" that was the opening event of the Klamath Independent Film Festival.
"Otis is in the house!" Katherine Wilson's yelled statement filled the Ross Ragland Theater just as the lights went out Friday, Sept. 16 for a screening of "Animal House."
"Otis is in the house!" she yelled again and again as the lights blazed back up and the crowd started cheering.
Otis Day was late to the party, but he made quite the entrance.
Wilson, Day and Dick Peterson of The Kingsmen (of "Louie, Louie" fame) appeared on stage during the opening night of the 10th annual Klamath Independent Film Festival.
Wilson — also known as the Godmother of Film in Oregon — took the microphone to address the crowd. It took her a moment to calm her emotions.
"I haven't been in this theater since I was a little girl," Wilson said. "There's just something about this place and I wouldn't change anything."
After announcing that Day, who flew into Medford on Friday morning, was fashionably late, handed the microphone over to Peterson.
"I can only tell you this: The Kingsmen started with records in 1964 and 'Louie, Louie' came out in 1965 ... but when 'Animal House' came out, it gave us a second career. And we're still playing," Peterson said. "After 'Animal House' it's really been quite a ride."
Wilson said she was proud of the Klamath Independent Film Festival (KIFF) for honoring the people who worked behind the scenes.
After a few quick words from Day, "Animal House" played until the infamous Toga party hosted by Delta House. At that point, the film was paused so anyone in a Toga — or anyone just feeling the moment — could get up on stage for a dance off during the "Shout!" song.
With Day and Peterson wandering among the dancers to check out their moves, the movie played with excited revelers doing their best to get as low as they could, to get as loud as they could, to jump up and shout.
And when all was said and done, Dan Reid was declared the winner. The prize? And autographed photo album of behind-the-scenes shots from the filming of "Animal House."