Animal Crossing

This landscaped overpass allows wildlife to safely cross newly widened Interstate 90 near Keechelus Lake in the Washington Cascades.

 Courtesy of Washington State Department of Transportation

Collisions between vehicles and large animals, like deer, are not only scary. The medical, car repair and cleanup costs really add up. That is according to a new study out of Washington State University that supports the case for building more wildlife crossings on highways.

The Oregon and Washington transportation departments are adding wildlife overpasses, underpasses and related fencing bit by bit, as scarce funding allows. The new study published in the journal Transportation Research Record by a WSU doctoral student looked at the efficacy and economics of those road safety improvements.

Tags