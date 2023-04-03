Oregon lawmakers are working on a plan to address the state’s dire need for public defenders who represent people who cannot afford to hire an attorney.

A person’s constitutional right to an attorney to defend them against criminal charges — and a speedy trial — is at the heart of the issue: 1,000 Oregonians facing criminal charges lacked representation, according to state data as of Friday. Of those, 114 were in county jails, facing charges ranging from misdemeanors to murder. Heavy caseloads and inadequate pay have long put public defender firms at a competitive disadvantage in recruiting and retaining attorneys.

