Anna Hamilton, center, poses for a photograph with her sons, Henry, left, and Adrian, right, in their home in Decatur, Ga. Hamilton was one of the scores of parents who took leave or worked at home during the pandemic to help her kids with remote learning.

 Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press

James Nemeth has seen enrollment at Saints Peter & Paul High School, a parochial school on Maryland’s Eastern Shore grow from 152 to 187 pupils over the past two years, an increase of 23%.

Nemeth, principal at the Catholic school in Easton, about 80 minutes from Washington D.C and Baltimore, credits part of the enrollment growth to Saints Peter & Paul maintaining in-class instruction for the entire 2021-22 school year and being efficient and consistent with remote classes during the start of the pandemic.

