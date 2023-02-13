Art and artists

The artists that took part in the 2022 Alleyway Activation stand beneath their works. The artists are, from left, Carrie Wilcox, Ann Davenport, Cathy Nevala, and Marc Kane and Marjory Divine. The works were hung Sept. 30, 2022, on the side of the old Pelican Hotel in downtown Klamath Falls.

 Molly O'Brien/Herald & News

The deadline for the second year of the Alleyway Activation Project is fast approaching.

In 2022, Healthy Klamath was able to install four pieces of art on the exterior wall of a building downtown thanks to the AARP 2022 Community Challenge grant. Due to the success of this initial project, Health Klamath has announced a plan to continue these beautification efforts.

Tags