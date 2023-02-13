The artists that took part in the 2022 Alleyway Activation stand beneath their works. The artists are, from left, Carrie Wilcox, Ann Davenport, Cathy Nevala, and Marc Kane and Marjory Divine. The works were hung Sept. 30, 2022, on the side of the old Pelican Hotel in downtown Klamath Falls.
The deadline for the second year of the Alleyway Activation Project is fast approaching.
In 2022, Healthy Klamath was able to install four pieces of art on the exterior wall of a building downtown thanks to the AARP 2022 Community Challenge grant. Due to the success of this initial project, Health Klamath has announced a plan to continue these beautification efforts.
The Alleyway Activation Project is designed to beautify alleyways in the downtown corridor of Klamath Falls. Recruiting from the abundantly creative regional community, a selected artist’s work will be mounted to one of the historical buildings off Main Street. This is an opportunity to be a part of the effort to make Klamath falls a livelier and more beautiful place.
Artists will be given a 4-foot-by-8-foot space to paint on that will be mounted to a steel frame. Taking great care, these frames will be mounted to the building in a safe and preserving manner so the integrity of the brick and mortar remains intact.
Each artist will be given a $600 stipend for their time and creativity spent on the piece as well as an allowance for paint. To apply, artists must provide a conceptual drawing of what they plan to create.
Applications are due Feb. 28 and selected artists will be notified by March 2 with a mandatory meeting March 6. Paintings must be completed by May 22.
If artists fail to complete their paintings, they will forfeit their stipend. Artists are responsible for purchasing their own paints and will be reimbursed for any costs associated with creating their piece.
Artists will have to coat the final product in a sealant to preserve the paint from fading and moisture. Artists will be asked to paint on plywood, but multi-media art is welcome, as long as the wood is coated with a sealant. Plywood and marine varnish will be provided at the mandatory meeting with the project coordinator.
Healthy Klamath is looking for a range of artistic styles, themes, techniques and experience levels. The organization asks that if painted, make the design picture based, not word-based. Designs that include logos, copyrighted or trademarked images, advertisements, or political, commercial, religious or sexual symbols, themes or messages will not be accepted; however, special exceptions may be granted for logos that connect the community to existing themes. Designs should be appropriate for a diverse, broad-based audience.