While Brycen Loder of Atone Construction maneuvered the cherry-picker, company owner Mike McKay was hoisted up the side of the old Pelican Hotel, painting in hand, to deposit the piece into its permanent framework.
Ann Davenport, the composition’s creator, was gazing up anxiously from below.
“I think I’m going to be sick,” she laughed, nervous that the weight and shape of the piece might bring it plummeting to the pavement.
In true modern style, Davenport’s creation features a series of circles, brazen arcs, tactfully positioned above a rectangular grid iron. These adornments — all of which come from recycled materials — are placed on a yellow, plywood canvas, painted with rejected house paint from Home Depot.
Onlookers breathed a sigh of relief, followed by cheers and applause, as the work of art slid into its steel frame mounted on the side of the old Pelican Hotel in downtown Klamath.
Davenport’s is one of four pieces by local artists that now hang on the historic Main Street building. The artwork is the first in a series of installments as part of Alleyway Activation — a beautification project organized by Healthy Klamath and the Klamath Falls Downtown Association.
The committee announced the project earlier this year in July after being awarded the 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant. They sought out the help of local artists, asking members of the community to submit applications which included sketches of the artwork they would bring to life for the project.
Davenport was one of three artists selected, with the fourth piece having been assigned to any willing participants at the local Senior Center.
Originally from Winston-Salem, N.C. — or “the home of cigarettes,” as Davenport referred to it — the artist said she usually works on much smaller canvases: Cigarette box-sized canvases to be exact.
The miniature paintings and compositions are sold for $5 apiece through a nonprofit known as Art-o-mat. The organization converts old cigarette-vending machines to sell 2-inch by 3-inch pieces of art from artists around the world.
“It makes art accessible and tangible to people, which is what I do with a lot of my art,” Davenport said.
She recalled being an art student and always having to view renowned works from “behind the red rope.”
“There was always so much glass between you and the art,” she said. “I think art is something that should be not only felt but touched. If someone wanted to experience my art, it wouldn’t matter their capabilities.”
Chiloquin Junior/Senior High art teacher Cathy Nevala was also chosen for the project. Her outdoor-mural acrylic painting features a close-up visual of a crystal-clear stream. The structures of the piece are emboldened by distinctive, curving borderlines and eye-catching coloration.
The painting, Nevala said, was inspired by scenery she had photographed while hiking through the Blue Hole Regional Park in Texas.
“It’s a piece I always wanted to do, and I’m really glad I got to do it large scale,” Nevala said. “I thought it would really, truly fit with this area.”
Nevala began her teaching career 30 years ago in Helena, Mont. After moving to Oregon, she taught art in the Chiloquin schools for a few years before transferring to Mazama where she taught for two decades. Though she enjoyed the time she spent there, Nevala said that as retirement grew nearer, she felt drawn to return to Chiloquin for the rest of her working years.
“The kids are so talented and so much fun to work with,” Nevala said.
Nevala said she has integrated her artistic contribution to Alleyway Activation into her lesson plans.
“When I painted this, I took pictures of it to teach [the students] the process,” she said. “They were so excited about me coming today to see it on the wall.”
The downtown building is not the only place her artwork can be found. The artist has listed this painting, and others, on the print-on-demand art site, www.fineartamerica.com. Here, patrons can purchase the artwork in a variety of formats, including prints, cellphone cases and even T-shirts, one of which Nevala herself was sporting at the unveiling event.
The third artist, Carrie Wilcox, said she found inspiration for her piece right here in the Klamath Basin, painting a flowing compilation of waterfowl and Crater Lake, set in a mountainous scene underneath the soaring wingspan of an American bald eagle. The lines of the painting, underscored by the sweeping brush strokes, bring work to life with movement.
Wilcox is also a professional artist with a Bachelor in Art History degree. She said the piece took her about a month to complete.
“This is the first time I’ve seen it this way,” Wilcox said. “They look good together.”
The fourth and final piece to be hung is a mosaic of painted tiles that fit together to show the view from a kayak in Lake of the Woods. The scene is based on a photo taken by Kendall Bell, a board member of the Klamath Falls Downtown Association.
Marjory Divine is one of the seniors who painted a handful of the tiles, including portions of the mountain peak.
Unlike the other artists, Divine said she has only been painting for a short time.
“I started taking watercolor classes about four years ago,” Divine said, “and that’s the first time I’ve ever painted in my life.”
Divine said she was excited to see their collaborative work had turned out so beautifully.
Healthy Klamath Project Manager Kelsey Mueller Wendt was also excited to see how successful the first installment of the Alleyway Activation project was.
“We hope that this project beautifies and creates more beautiful spaces,” she said. “Alleyways are an inevitable part of downtown areas, and we hope to make them a more inviting and interesting portion.”
Mueller Wendt said the committee plans to continue the project and hang the works of local artists along the entire length of the building as well as the alleyway behind it.