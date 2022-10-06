After a two-week manhunt, Eric Patrick Coon, 19, was taken into custody by the Klamath County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon in Chiloquin.
Police had been looking for the armed Koon since Sept. 20, when he allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and led them on a chase on Highway 97 at speeds of more than 100 mph.
At approximately 6 a.m. Thursday, KCSO deputies – working with multiple agency partners – responded to a home in the 600 block of S. Park Ave in Chiloquin. Law enforcement officers surrounded the residence and initially took several individuals into custody. Deputies, aware that Koon was still inside the residence, made numerous attempts over the course of several hours to convince him to give himself up.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and at approximately 12:15 p.m. entered the residence to locate Koon. After a thorough search of the residence,. Koon was located under the home in a crawl space where he was taken into custody without further incident, according to a KCSO news release.
According to police, Koon abducted his estranged girlfriend, Molly May Swedenskey, 20, of Chiloquin, on Tuesday, Sept. 20. KCSO said Koon also tried to kidnap her Sunday, Sept. 18, after breaking into her home.
“He bound her wrists with zip ties, taped her mouth and fled only after she escaped and alerted help,” according to KCSO.
At 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 20, deputies spotted the pair at a Pilot Travel Center in Chemult. Swedenskey was located by police and Koon fled in a vehicle southbound on Highway 97.
According to KCSO, “deputies deployed spike strips and, with the assistance of the Oregon State Police, the vehicle was brought to a stop off the road near milepost 222 on the Oregon roadway.”
“Koon fled into a wooded area armed with a handgun,” KCSO said in a statement.
Koon currently is lodged at the Klamath County Jail on the following charges: kidnapping, burglary, assault, menacing, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and coercion.