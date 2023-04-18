Lawmaker Harassment Complaints

The state senate is shown in session at the Oregon Capitol on March 20 in Salem.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Oregon lawmakers are on the verge of hiring an official to address complaints of workplace harassment and retaliation in the state Capitol, nearly two years after the fraught and high-pressure position went vacant.

A legislative committee on Monday met to take up hiring a legislative equity officer, or LEO. At the brief hearing, members of the Joint Conduct Committee said they’d picked a finalist to fill the position after a three-month recruitment process led by an out-of-state headhunting firm. The finalist’s name wasn’t released, but lawmakers could hold a hearing on the hire as early as this week.

