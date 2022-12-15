Toxic Salmon

Fishers dipnet for salmon in the Klickitat River at Lyle Falls on Aug. 27, 2021, in Washington. The fishing area is open only to members of the Yakama Nation and those who fish here say it is the only place similar to the type of fishing that existed at Celilo Falls on the Columbia which was flooded when the Dalles Dam was built.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

State and federal lawmakers in the Pacific Northwest, as well as the region’s tribal leaders, are calling for environmental policy changes and increased funding to address toxic contamination in salmon following an investigation by Oregon Public Broadcasting and ProPublica. Salmon is a pillar of tribal diets and culture, often served at ceremonies and largely considered a medicine.

Although tribal members and researchers have been raising concerns about this contamination for decades, federal and state governments have failed to consistently monitor the waters of the Columbia River Basin for pollution in fish. Given the gaps in testing, ProPublica and Oregon Public Broadcasting did their own, revealing levels of contaminants in Columbia River salmon that, when consumed at average tribal rates, would be high enough to put many of the 68,000 tribal members living in the basin at risk of adverse health impacts.


