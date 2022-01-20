After a record-setting 2020, the statewide graduation rate for Oregon dipped by two percentage points to 80.63% in the school year which ended in the spring of 2021.
However, Klamath Falls City Schools was generally immune from the drop and overall maintained a slight increase — from 73.25% in 2020 to 73.63% in 2021, graduation data released Thursday by the Oregon Department of Education showed.
The city district — which includes the Klamath Learning Center, plus Klamath Union and Eagle Ridge highschools — is over 10 percentage points higher than 2018 (63.31%).
The much larger Klamath County School District, which includes seven high schools throughout the county, more closely mirrored the state trend: a steady year-over-year increase followed by a drop in a few percentage points in the 2021 school year.
Overall, the county district went from a high-water mark of 83.89% in 2020 to 77.99% in 2021.
Of course, the 2020-2021 school year was far from normal. Students, staff and administrators had to navigate an entire year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools went in and out of in-person learning as districts across the country navigated a changed learning landscape. Additionally, the county’s overall rate includes Falcon Heights, an alternative high school for students who are behind on credits and at risk of dropping out, officials told the Herald and News last year.
Drilling down to the individual high schools, four of KCSD’s schools maintained a graduation rate greater than 90%.
For the third year in a row, Lost River graduated 100% of their cohort. Plus Bonanza registered a 95% grad rate — a large jump from 78.79% in 2019.
Some smaller schools can also be somewhat negatively represented by wild swings in the data because of their considerably smaller student populations.
Chiloquin is a clear example: falling 12 percentage points from 92.31% in 2020 to 80% in 2021. In both years, Chiloquin had 12 graduates — however the 2020 cohort had 13 total students while the 2021 cohort had 15.
Falcon Heights saw the largest statistically significant drop from 2020. The alternative school reached 39.13% in 2020, graduating 36 of the 92 students in the cohort. In 2021, 37 of 114 graduated for a 32.46% graduation rate. Still, that’s significantly higher than the 7.35% rate in 2016.
In the city district, Klamath Union dropped from 93.98% to 91.43% in 2021 — marking the fifth year in a row KU has hovered around the 90 percent mark, a major bump from the 71.2% rate in 2016.
Eagle Ridge saw a significant increase from 83.78% in 2020 to 89.83% in 2021.
