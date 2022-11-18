College Improvements

The Joint Task Force on Student Success for Underrepresented Students in Higher Education met virtually Thursday, Nov. 17 to talk over next steps in drafting a report for the state legislature. From the top left, clockwise are, Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon, Sen. Michael Dembrow, Sen. Lew Frederick and Sen. Rob Wagner.

 Screenshot

A task force within the Oregon State Legislature is finalizing recommendations focused on college affordability, campus wraparound services and institutional accountability as it looks to improve higher education experiences and outcomes for underrepresented students. That group of lawmakers has spent the last year discussing possible changes to higher ed in the state, ahead of a reporting deadline for the next legislative session.

The Joint Task Force on Student Success for Underrepresented Students in Higher Education met Thursday morning to talk over its next steps.


