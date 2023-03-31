Wildlife Program Funding

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife largely funds itself through fishing and hunting license fees, along with federal grants. Pictured here is Howard Prairie Reservoir, which is near Klamath Falls.

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

In her proposed budget to the Legislature, Gov. Tina Kotek called for nearly $500 million in funding for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

That sum would mark a 2.5% increase in the department’s budget — but it falls short of the more than $550 million the department requested. Without that extra money, advocates say, the department would have to trim crucial programs that protect wildlife habitat, sustain healthy fish populations and control agricultural pests.

Tags