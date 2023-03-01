Beavers

Conservationists want President Joe Biden to issue an executive order to protect beavers, Oregon’s state animal.

 Peter Pearsall/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

A group of scientists, nonprofit organizations and advocates from Oregon and around the country have asked President Joe Biden to issue an executive order protecting beavers on federal public lands.

Their letter was sent to the White House on Monday, signed by over 200 scientists, wildlife experts and activists. It says beavers are important for fighting climate change, biodiversity loss and water shortages.

