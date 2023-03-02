Food Bills

The U.S. Department of Agriculture donates tons of produce and other food to food banks in Oregon to feed low-income residents struggling to put food on the table.

 Courtesy of the U.S Department of Agriculture

Dozens of advocates brought their personal tales of hunger to a state Senate committee hearing this week in hopes of persuading lawmakers to support proposals to give food aid to low-income residents who are excluded from federal benefits.

Kapiolani Micky, a community health worker at the Salem-based nonprofit Micronesian Islander Community and mother of six children, broke down crying as she recalled going without food to ensure her husband and children had enough to eat.

Tags