Summer Programming

Mick Rose, NAYA’s culture, education, and wellness manager, center, during a summer camp Aug. 23, 2021.

 Elizabeth Miller/Oregon Public Broadcasting

In each of the last few years, supporters of afterschool and summer learning programs have seen a familiar pattern: they show up in Salem to push for money; legislators listen and eventually agree to put money into summer programs. It leaves school and community leaders grateful for the money but scrambling to put classes and activities together before school lets out in June.

But this year, advocates are hoping a bill in the Oregon Senate will interrupt this annual pattern.

