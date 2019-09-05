A Klamath County man was displaying one of his handguns when it accidentally went off, striking him and two Mormon missionaries who were cleaning his home as part of their missionary work.
Jason Blowman, 43, of 3307 Laverne Ave., was unloading the gun in his home about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday when the gun went off, according to Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Ryan Kaber.
“The call initially came in as he had been cleaning the 9mm semi-automatic handgun,” Kaber said, “but that did not turn out to be the case. Basically, he had mishandled it and it went off.”
The bullet struck Blowman in the hand, then struck missionary Harrison Dahl, 18, of Utah, in the right forearm and shoulder, then it hit missionary Juliette Chamberlain, no age or hometown listed, in the lower abdomen, where the bullet lodged in her back.
All three were taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center. The two men were treated and released. Chamberlain remains in good condition.
In all, six Mormon missionaries were at the residence, three inside and three outside.
Officers confiscated the gun and others for safekeeping, Kaber said. Because the bullet was a "ball" type used in target shooting, it had a long trajectory, Kaber said.
The case was referred to the District Attorney’s office pending review if charges would be filed.