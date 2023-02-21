Oregon Audit Plan

Construction at the Oregon state Capitol in Salem on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

 Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle

State auditors will scrutinize Oregonians’ access to reproductive health care and the state’s approach to elder abuse, domestic violence and children’s mental health issues over the next two years, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced Monday.

The Audits Division of the Secretary of State’s Office plans to conduct eight so-called performance audits, which look at how well an agency serves the public. It will also audit state finances and cybersecurity measures in 2023 and 2024.

