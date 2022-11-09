After the end of a long shift down in the engine room of the Navy aircraft carrier the USS Coral Sea (CV-43), Third Class Mechanical Mate Walt Evans moseyed on up topside to get some air. It was 1952, and the local Klamath Falls veteran was 18 years old as he entered his second year of service to the U.S. Navy. “I volunteered the day I was 17,” Evans said, “and I left 20 days later for boot camp in Newport, Rhode Island. Froze my butt off in January and February.” Upon completion of boot camp, Evans boarded the gargantuan ship, which carried both he and his comrades, as well as a large load of bomber planes, and embarked on her journey to Yugoslavia. Now, at 89 years old, while sitting in his home in Klamath Falls, surrounded by hundreds of works of art — many of which are his own — Evans retold this and many other stories in vivid detail. He recalls climbing up the starboard ladder to the mess deck and crossing the width of the ship to portside. “And as I came up to this ladder,” Evans said, “about 8 feet away from a hatch coming from my right, I see all these big wigs — admirals and commanders — and as they came up, I froze.” Evans said the “bigwigs” approaching included a handful of American dignitaries, Yugoslavia Ambassador George V. Allen and Marshal Josip “Tito” Broz, the leader of Yugoslavia. Following World War II, the Soviet Union and Yugoslavian leaderships were at odds, a period in history known as the Tito-Stalin Split. “The first several went up the ladder, and when Marshall Tito got to the ladder, I was just standing there,” Evans said, “and he just looked at me, and he smiled.” Sporting a grin himself, Evans said, “How many people in Klamath Falls can say they’ve met a dictator?” Evans said the infamous Tito had been invited aboard the ship to watch a demonstration of the naval bombers. He also spoke of friends and family who had endured the hells of war, including his father. “My father landed in the beaches, but he was a few days late for June 6,” Evans said, referring to the storming of the beaches of Normandy. Evans said his father told him of that day when his ship was blown up. “Forty men went up with that explosion,” Evans somberly remembered his father sharing with him. The military men charged with training Evans had been vets from the second World War. “They were WWII veterans,” Evans said, “and when you really, really, really got to know them, and you’re running 12 to 4 watch at midnight, they’d relax and tell you their stories.” Evans himself has endless stories to share as well, all of them colorful and heartfelt in his telling of them. He recalls returning home on leave to Gloucester, Mass., and sitting next to a fellow sailor on the bus which took the men to Washington, D.C. “It was going to be a three-hour layover in Washington, so he says to me, ‘Let’s go see the president’ and I say sure,” Evans said. “We went about two or three blocks and we’re standing on the corner and the bell went off, and this guy comes up and says, ‘Stay where you are.’” Evans said he then saw a group of people approaching, and in the center of them was President Harry Truman. “So, we saluted him, and he walks by, and he just picks his hand up and says, ‘Morning, Boys.’” Evans clasped his hands to his heart and smiled, basking in the remembrance of the honor he and his newfound friend had felt in that moment. Throughout the course of Evans military service — which lasted “three years, nine months and some odd days” — Evans toured the Mediterranean aboard the USS Coral Sea, and visited iconic landmarks, including the ruins of Pompei and the Leaning Tower of Pisa. His military career came to a close when the Korean War ended. But his chance encounters during his service were only the beginning in a long list of serendipitous happenings throughout Evans’ life. In Downey, Calif., he met famed philanthropist and art collector Norton Simon in the cellar of his now-renowned museum while browsing some of the lesser-known art within the lower galleries. The two sat on a bench, discussing some of the works and Evans’ own artistic career, including his mastery of what he referred to as “forgery.” “Norton showed me a painting from Picaso and said he paid $5 million for it,” Evans said. The painting was one which Evans had painted an exact replica of early on in his self-teachings in the mastery of art. Evans said he has dedicated himself to a number of careers beyond the military, but his prolific artist creations show a deeply seeded and long-standing pull toward the life of an artist. When he was 15, he met his first mentor while swimming on a hot summer day in a local quarry pit: Famous sculpture Walker Hancock. Evans asked if he could come to see his studio later, to which Hancock obliged. “So, I went to his studio, and immediately ran into Robert Frost,” Evans said, noting that it was the bust of Frost that Hancock had recently created. “He was working on this big statue of an angel, holding a dead soldier,” Evans said. The statue to which he was referring is known as the Monument Man and can be found on display at the Pennsylvania station. Evans said he was hooked on the arts from then on. One way Evans honed his painting skills was by recreating some of the most famous works, using them as reference. “You got to learn how to mix the colors, right, you know,” Evans explained. “And, of course, you’ve got to learn how to draw, so that’s how I started.” Evans is well-known throughout Klamath for his works. In 2014, he and another residential artist, Doug Bourcy, were celebrated with an art show hosted within the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery. The mediums Evans has used throughout his career include a wide variety, from acrylic to oils, pottery to pencils. Throughout all of these mediums, Evans has focused largely on one subject matter: People. With bold and striking colors, Evans’ acrylic paintings often feature an auburn-haired woman with a look of disinterest upon her wide-eyed, expressive face. Throughout his life, Evans has given away and traded countless works of his own creation. His numerous, happenchance meet-and-greets included artists and collectors throughout the past five decades. Evans says his encounters often led to — and continue to lead to still — a gifting exchange of artwork. From 1987 until 2007, he was involved in a postcard program which exchanged postcards made by artists from across the globe. “I did over 1,000 unique postcards,” Evans said.
