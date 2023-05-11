For the past month, the Herald & News has had a post on its Facebook asking for stories about special mothers.
We asked and these readers responded:
For the past month, the Herald & News has had a post on its Facebook asking for stories about special mothers.
We asked and these readers responded:
My mom thinks she’s a terrible mother.
Her lifestyle-crippling catalogue of illnesses have made doctors scratch their heads for over two decades. As a 6-year-old child, I was also confused at the changes in my mom. Over the course of my childhood, I witnessed my favorite playmate be slowly replaced with someone who struggled to walk, who rarely left her bed, and who quietly cried from constant pains when she thought no one was watching.
A few years ago, my mom made the arduous journey to visit me after I became a mother. As she propped herself up in her bed, reaching out trembling arms to hold my wiggling newborn, a sadness in her eyes tarnished her smile.
“I’m sorry I couldn’t do more for you,” she said.
Thinking she was apologizing for not being able to take care of me in those crucial days after birth, I joked that she avoided the gross aftermath of birth by coming a few weeks after the fact.
“No,” she said, looking more tired than ever before. “I’m sorry I couldn’t do more for you not just as a new mother, but as a child. I wasn’t able to do everything I wanted to for you. I was a terrible mother.”
The confession shocked me. I thought back to my childhood, surprised that none of the memories that flooded me were sad. In that moment, I didn’t think about all the things we missed out on because of her illness. Instead, I thought of all the small, quiet moments that made up the tapestry of our close relationship.
The embarrassingly big bowls of brownies we’d eat together while watching "Star Trek." The countless hours she posed for unflattering crayon portraits. The wheelchair races down the hallway. The nations we toppled playing the computer games side by side. The late-night giggles when Dad was out of town, and I crawled into her bed for a mother-daughter slumber party.
My mom’s illness may have confined her world to her bed, but she was still my world.
“You did everything I needed,” I told her. “And you did it while feeling sick. That means more to me than if you had done the same things while healthy.” I looked down at the fat, pink bundle squirming in her lap. “And I hope I can be as good a mother as you.”
I first met her when I was 2 and she’s been in my life ever since. She’s been there for court (for custody battles), me losing my birth mom, she was there when I had my son and just about everything in between.
We might not have the same DNA but she sure loves me like we do.
My mom is a hard worker she has a full-time job along with seven children.
If anyone deserves a little extra recognition she sure does in my opinion.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.