The most important factor of a child abuse case is the affected child or children.
That was made clear to all agencies involved in Klamath County’s multidisciplinary team (MDT) during a child abuse case training course organized this week by Child Abuse Response and Evaluation Services (CARES).
“The child is our priority. Full stop,” stated documents given out during the training — held Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Henzel Pavilion Auditorium. “Not the court. Not the needs of law enforcement or prosecutors.”
MDTs are collaborations between multiple county resources, including mental health and developmental disabilities programs, the Department of Human Services (DHS), agencies on aging, law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s office, to name a few.
Speakers that lead the training presentations included Alison Martin, child and elder abuse prosecutor and former Klamath County MDT chair; David Schutt, former MDT chair for Klamath and Lake counties and current criminal defense attorney; and Klamath County Interim District Attorney John Casalino, who has also served as a child abuse prosecutor in Multnomah County.
“Our MDT’s mission is simple,” Casalino told Herald & News in an interview after the training. “It is to protect children, hold those who harm them accountable and strengthen families.”
Casalino said the training aimed to improve “coordination, collaboration and communication” within the MDT and other relative organizations.
The training focused on the importance of functioning as a team, encouraging members to recognize that each entity has a role to play.
Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber noted after the training that “group training improves the consistency in which child abuse reports are documented, investigated, and if warranted, prosecuted. More importantly, how child victims of abuse are cared for from the day the abuse becomes known until there is an appropriate resolution.“
Some of the local organizations that participated in the training included Sky Lakes Medical Center, CARES, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath County District Attorney’s Office, Oregon DHS, Klamath Basin Behavioral Health and local defense attorneys.
Included in Martin’s presentation was a statement which read, “Remember, everyone comes to the team having ‘always done it this way.’ It’s not always easy — the key is to stick with it.”
The “shared purpose” of those involved in the Klamath County MDT is to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of the child.
The training also encouraged team members to consider their organization’s specified roles in cases of child abuse.
For the prosecutors, these responsibilities included case strategy, case handling, remaining victim-centered, charging decisions and the coordination of a trial.
Child Protective Services (CPS) is tasked with the social work piece, which requires effective and sensitive engagement with victims suffering from trauma. CPS caseworkers also formulate the safety plans on behalf of the children and often provide witness testimony in court cases.
The criminal investigation, evidence collection and protection of others such as case workers is delegated to local law enforcement. Officers also perform any arrests that may be made.
Statistics included in Casalino’s presentation stated that, in 2021, there were 78,775 reports of abuse and neglect received by DHS. Of those, 42,876 were found to be substantiated for investigation.
Casalino explained that 7,352 of those cases were definable accounts of abuse or neglect and involved a total of more than 10,000 victims, more than 40% of which were ages 6 or younger.
Calculated to be 21.6 per 1,000 children, Klamath County was found to have a higher victim rate than Jackson, Multnomah, Josephine and Douglas counties.
Casalino said there are seven outcomes that are sought after in cases of child abuse: abuse is reported, medical treatment is administered, therapists council children, social services work with family, police investigate and arrest offenders, prosecutors prosecute and the offender is convicted.
The training portions of presentations often referred to “getting back to basics,” explaining how reviewing the history of prior approaches can help define the path in a positive, more effective direction.
Kaber commended MDT and CARES for facilitating an educational resource for those involved in child abuse cases.
“[This] is important training to help professionals, working daily to protect children and families, refocus their efforts to ensure appropriate outcomes,” Kaber said. “For many attending the training it was a refresher; for many newer members who had not previously been involved in a robust Multi-Disciplinary Team environment, it was a day of learning useful information and perspective.”