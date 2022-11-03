Election Threats

Election office employees put away sample ballots during the conclusion of a ballot-counting test at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

 Jordan Gale/Oregon Capital Chronicle

One in four local election officials and nearly two-thirds of those in large cities received violent threats after the 2020 election, and nearly one in five plan to leave their jobs before the next presidential election, according to a survey released Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The survey was the fourth since 2018 from the Elections and Voting Information Center at Reed College in Portland and the Democracy Fund, a nonpartisan foundation in Washington, D.C. It found that nearly 40% of election officials who are eligible to retire plan to do so before 2024, and a significant group cited the political environment and concerns about their health or personal safety as reasons to retire.


