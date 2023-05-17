Oregon could send a whopping $5.5 billion back to taxpayers next year, state economists announced Wednesday, by far the largest tax rebate the state has doled out as part of its unique “kicker” law.

That rebate is roughly $1.5 billion more than a $4 billion kicker Oregonians were told to expect just three months ago, which also would’ve been a record haul. It comes as personal income and business taxes have surged well beyond what recession-wary economists had expected.

