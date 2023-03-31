Special Education Bills

The Oregon House of Representatives convene March 20 at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Several bills moving through the Oregon Legislature this week aim to offer better support for students with disabilities in Oregon.

One bill, Senate Bill 575, would create a statewide education plan for students who receive special education services. The proposal is similar to legislation that created statewide plans for Indigenous students, Black students, Latinx students, and students who identify as LGBTQ+. It’s on the docket for a work session on Thursday.

