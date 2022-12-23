This holiday season the family at Klamath Falls Honda Subaru spread some Christmas magic by selecting Vanessa Alexander as the winner of their Holiday Car Giveaway.
It was the mission of Klamath Falls Honda Subaru to find a deserving individual or family for the vehicle, a 2010 Subaru Forester. They asked the community by way of a nomination form to assist in this task.
Nominated not just once or twice, but a full three times, Alexander was chosen to receive the Subaru not only for the number of nominations, but for her resiliency through hardship, her dedication to community enhancement and her acts of charitable kindness.
Nicknamed Angel by her friends, Alexander worked two jobs. One is managing the thrift store at the Salvation Army. The other is McDonald’s. She worked both jobs while also attending to her two children, alone, without spousal support after her marriage failed due to domestic abuse. She now earns income via disability.
“Twelve years ago on Easter,” reflected Charles Maloney, a friend and nominator of Alexander, “[Alexander] was shot while pregnant.” The result of this horrific occurrence led to Alexander suffering a miscarriage and left her deaf in her right ear.
In 2020, during the catastrophic Two Four Two, Alexander lost everything she owned.
Still, in spite of all the adversity, Alexander goes above and beyond to help others in need, her nominators said. During her 10-year tenure at the Salvation Army, she provided volunteer opportunities to those released from jail and prison so they might build a working resume and garner self esteem. Utilizing volunteers also lowers costs so that Alexander could assist as many families as possible.
Gail Wescom, Alexander’s friend of more than 20 years and another individual who nominated her, said she has witnessed Alexander “take her whole paycheck more than a few times and help others, people she doesn’t even know, and pay their bills not expecting any reimbursement.”
“[Alexander] tells them,” continued Wescom, “‘Consider it a blessing from the angels.’”
“I don’t think there is enough paper in the world or words to describe [Alexander],” said Corey Berg, another nominator. “She makes a difference in so many people's lives.”
While receiving her gifted Subaru Forester, Alexander was holding back tears.
“I’m trying not to cry,” she said, “there really are 27 steps to heaven. This shows that the community really does care about people like me. This really makes a difference.”
Alexander said she would also like to give thanks to Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber. Alexander proclaimed she “wouldn’t be here today" without Kaber.
Erika Kenyon, the business manager at Klamath Falls Honda Subaru, spoke on how “emotional” the selection process was.
“Reading about all the struggles people are facing in our community was so heartbreaking,” Kenyon said. “Being able to do this really made my Christmas.”
“This whole experience brought tears to my eyes,” said Jillian George, Klamath Falls Honda Subaru marketing director. “Seeing all the effort everyone put in to make this happen was amazing. It’s great we are able to help someone get from point A to point B.”
Used Car Manager Andy Erickson said, “this is such a great thing. We will continue to do great things.”
The gifted 2010 Subaru Forester carries a value of $11,000 that had an estimated $5,000 worth of maintenance with a total 80 hours worth of donated labor performed by a many technicians at Klamath Falls Honda Subaru, Hunter Bates at Superior Interior and Terry Anderberg at DentPro.