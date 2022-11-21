The Friends of the Children of the Klamath Basin recently receive $12,000 in grant funding through the Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation and it’s all thanks to one man and his “grit:” Jose Hernandez.
“This doesn’t feel like a job” are words many hope to utter after being in the same career for 15 years, as Hernandez has.
“There really is nothing like it. No matter the challenges, I am truly blessed,” Hernandez said.
He works as the longest-serving mentor, or as they are known, Friend, at the Friends of the Children Klamath Basin, a nonprofit that pairs full-time professional mentors with children. Hernandez is currently mentoring eight youths ranging from elementary-school age up to teenagers.
The Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation since 1998 has partnered with nonprofit organizations throughout Oregon and Washington that are in service of education, mentorship, arts, creativity, health, and well-being. This year, the foundation celebrated community members who demonstrate grit through the work and service that they do. Of the more than 175 nominations that the foundation received, Hernandez was one of seven honorees chosen to receive an allocation.
According to Anne Keyser, the director of development and marketing at the Friends of the Children Klamath Basin, Hernandez is “all in.” When work needs doing, even tedious paperwork or messy dishwashing, he is the first to do it; thoroughly and without complaint, Keyser said.
The bulk of Hernandez’ days are filled with mentoring and developing connections with the eight youth on his caseload; nurturing them to feel safe and as though they belong; encouraging them to learn social and academic skills; and to practice healthful habits. Hernandez and his youth also engage in activities ranging from reading books, attending sporting events or leading fishing expeditions. If a youth needs a ride to school or even to work, Hernandez is there for them. He provides a listening ear and offers compassion and comfort.
“It’s really all about spending time,” Hernandez said. “It’s offering the youth a sense of belonging and purpose. Empowering children is at the core of the work.”
In 2005, Hernandez and his wife lost their young daughter to a chronic illness. For years Hernandez has been fighting through a health issue that requires him to undergo surgeries and blood transfusions. Still, Hernandez has retained kindness, gratitude and devotion to the youth and families he supports.
“Hernandez is an angel in human form,” said Friends of the Children Klamath Basin Program Director Crystal Muno. “He is always the first to do what needs done, always ready to suffer for the good of the group and always gentle.”
Friends of the Children — which began in 1993 in Portland, with the Klamath Basin branch being the third (established in 2000) and first rural site in the country — provides early intervention and long-term support for at-risk youth.
“Our goal,” Klamath Basin Executive Director Amanda Squibb said, “is to break generational cycles. We help each child create and fulfill their individual goals in the areas of education, health, pro social development and with their plans for the future.”
Youth who are enrolled stay in the program for 12 years or more depending on the age when they start.
“Our long-term year-round commitment is what makes us so successful in allowing these children to thrive,” Keyser said.
Youth in Friends of the Children, specifically in the Klamath Basin, achieve outstanding results, the organization said. As of 2022, 93% have gone on to earn a diploma or GED and 96% have postponed parenting until after the teen years. So far, 96% have remained free from any juvenile justice involvement.
In addition to Friends of the Children — Klamath Basin, there are 28 sites within the network spread throughout Oregon and nationwide. To learn more about the organization, go to friendsklamath.org.