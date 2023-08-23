Joyce Meek Reynolds, left, and Stinkee, center, the Elephant Garlic Festival mascot, help pass out candy and garlic cloves from the parade tractor Aug. 12, 2023, in North Plains. Reynolds was part of a group looking to create a day for kids to play around town and helped create the first Elephant Garlic Festival 26 years ago.
Garlics hangs in braids from the top of the Loughridge Farms tent. Garlic can be split into two categiories, hard and soft tops. The soft top garlic can be tied and knotted into braids and is the most common garlic seen in grocery stores.
Helpers riding tractors toss out candy for people watching the Elephant Garlic Festival Parade. Along with candy, parade cars also handed out information flyers, petitions, school supplies and garlic cloves.
Jean and Ron Boesl show off the garlic bulb that was tossed to them from the Elephant Garlic Festival parade cars. This was Jean and Ron’s first Elephant Garlic Festival, but they grow their own elephant garlic at home.
Shawn Loughridge presents important botanical facts about garlic and the differences between its many variations. Loughridge has been growing garlic on her farm for the last 40 years. She says her favorite garlic is the versatile Italian garlic.
Owners of the Blue Elephant food tent at the Elephant Garlic Festival pose for a photo while working on the line. Blue Elephant served up garlic-parmesan fries, lemon garlic shrimp and fried calamari for festival-goers.
Caden Perry / OPB
Caden Perry / OPB
Caden Perry / OPB
Caden Perry / OPB
Caden Perry / OPB
Eli Frank tries some garlic ice cream at the Elephant Garlic Festival. “They serve it with a hot honey sauce and I put that on. Definitely a good way to go,” Frank says.
Caden Perry / OPB
Caden Perry / OPB
Emma and Kevin Reichenthaler from Clackamas sniff out several garlic-infused olive oils in North Plains, on Aug. 12, 2023.
Caden Perry / OPB
Doug Meyer, right, shows his staff how to best scoop out their coveted garlic ice cream in North Plains, on Aug. 12, 2023.
For 25 years, garlic lovers from near and far have flocked to North Plains for the annual Elephant Garlic Festival. The event, in the small town northwest of Portland on Hwy. 26, was originally a community fish fry in the mid-1990s. The idea to include elephant garlic in the celebration was the brainchild of farmer Bob Gnos.
“We had this big meeting and Bob Gnos, who lived on Pumpkin Ridge, was raising elephant garlic, and we were looking for a niche (to) draw more people in,” said North Plains resident Joyce Meek Reynolds. “And Bob says, ‘Well, California is the only one that has a garlic festival. Why don’t we have a garlic festival?’ So that’s how it got started.”