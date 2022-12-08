Truck in Snow

A truck operated by a 77-year-old man was found stuck in two- to three-feet of snow Wednesday, Dec. 7.

 Jackson County Sheriff's Office

PROSPECT — A 77-year-old man was rescued this week in rural Jackson County.

The man was reported missing late Tuesday, Dec. 6 in the Elk Creek Road area outside of Prospect after he left his home Monday, Dec. 5 and did not return.


