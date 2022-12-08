PROSPECT — A 77-year-old man was rescued this week in rural Jackson County.
The man was reported missing late Tuesday, Dec. 6 in the Elk Creek Road area outside of Prospect after he left his home Monday, Dec. 5 and did not return.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team began looking for the man at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, finding him at about 8 a.m. approximately 10 miles off Elk Creed Road on National Forest Road 6640 after he had been stranded in the snow for two days.
According to a press release, the man traveled down Elk Creed Road on Monday when he attempted to turn his truck around but became stuck in two- to three-feet of snow. He spent Monday and Tuesday nights in his truck without a functioning heater.
Although in good spirits, the man had a mild case of hypothermia when he was found.
Search and Rescue asks that everyone be prepared this winter season, even if they are not planning on driving in the snow.
The press release suggests bringing supplies including blankets, food and water. It is also recommended that friends or family be notified of travel plans, including the planned route of travel, and the expected times of arrival. According to the press release, providing trip details ensures SAR will know your general location and begin searching as soon as possible.