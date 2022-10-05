Oregon Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Marc Hawthorne details state tuition costs and college assistance benefits from joining the Air Force during Tuesday’s Graduation Motivation at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Klamath Community College employees Jordan Jones, left, Bill Jennings and Oscar Herrera fire T-shirts into the crowd using a giant slingshot during KCC’s presentation at Tuesday’s annual Graduation Motivation event.
Jessie DuBose, program manager for Klamath Promise and Southern Oregon Educational Service District, dismisses students with the help of Hootie the Owl at the end of Tuesday’s Graduation Motivation event.
Roughly 600 students attended the Graduation Motivation event held Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Klamath Falls.
Kurt Liedtke/Klamath Community College
Kurt Liedtke/Klamath Community College
Kurt Liedtke/Klamath Community College
For the first time since fall 2019, Graduation Motivation was held as a fully in-person event this week.
The event, which the Herald & News coordinates with Klamath Promise Graduation Motivation is held annually for high school seniors to encourage them to persevere through their final year of school.
"It was fantastic to see have all the students together working toward a common message and common goal: Graduation and success after high school," said Jessie DuBose, program manager for Klamath Promise and Southern Oregon Educational Service District.
About 600 students attended Graduation Motivation, held Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls. Dubose said the students in attendance came from all across Klamath County including public schools, private schools and even one student from Gilchrist.
Sponsored by the Oregon Air National Guard, Klamath Community College and Oregon Tech, local representatives from each presented prior to the motivational speaker.
"Students learned about possible pathways after high school and the different advantages of those," Dubose said. "Our local sponsors had a lot of fun with the students with trivia and giveaways. Each student left with a swag bag of items from each sponsor and a checklist for success in their senior year."
The event's motivational speaker, Duncan Kirkwood, had flight trouble and wasn't able to attend the event in person. With help from the Ross Ragland staff, Kirkwood gave his presentation — focused on resilience — through a livestreamed presentation.
"The students of the Class of 2023 that attended were an inspiration themselves," DuBose said. "They were involved, attentive, respectful and fun. They were asked to help the Ross Ragland Guild make sure the theater was clean, and it was almost spotless after they exited. They are models of resilience by staying positive and engaged despite the disappointment of a last-minute virtual presentation. I am excited for our community as these young people become adults."